Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CEO Sells $47,622.78 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 93,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $47,622.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aterian by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aterian by 2,675.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 349,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aterian by 61.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 340,354 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

