Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 3.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.34 and last traded at $62.65. 197,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,388,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,823 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

