AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.88

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.88 and last traded at $180.26, with a volume of 177625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

