SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta Trading Up 0.3 %

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

