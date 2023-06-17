Blake Borgeson Sells 15,485 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at $75,102,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65.
  • On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $58,019.05.
  • On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

