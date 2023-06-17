Shane Crehan Sells 337 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $23,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

