Insider Buying: Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Buys $26,040.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.38. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $16.19.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

