Insider Selling: Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Director Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Main International ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:INTL opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF makes up about 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

