Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.71.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
