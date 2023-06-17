Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$32,930.84 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$631.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.4979839 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

