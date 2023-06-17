Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$32,930.84 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$631.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.4979839 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Articles
