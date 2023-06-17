Roberto R. Herencia Buys 667 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Banner Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

