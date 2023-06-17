Owens Corning Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

OC stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $123.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

