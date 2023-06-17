UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 275.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in UDR by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

