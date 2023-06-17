Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on July 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 205.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

