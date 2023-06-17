BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $31,920.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
