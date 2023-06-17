BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $31,920.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

