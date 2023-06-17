Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Purchases $31,862.18 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks purchased 43,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,862.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Wilks bought 129,093 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,983.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthew Wilks purchased 81,345 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $61,822.20.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTK opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.