Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 606 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,068,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.