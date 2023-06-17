Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 27,729 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.