Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 27,729 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Trading Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
