BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 5,984 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of BIVI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. BioVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

About BioVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioVie by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.