BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 5,984 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BioVie Stock Performance
Shares of BIVI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. BioVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
