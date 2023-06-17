Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.13.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
