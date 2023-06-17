Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $2,591,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

