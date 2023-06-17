The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Stories
