Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires $25,014.96 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.00 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

