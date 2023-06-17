Insider Selling: Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $24,680.00 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854,597 shares in the company, valued at $47,565,726.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $10,832.09.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

