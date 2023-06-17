Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insider Sells $24,220.35 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) insider Robert John Capko sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $24,220.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,773.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $82.51 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

