Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $24,069.70 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $24,069.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

