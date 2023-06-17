Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 12.7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 17,740,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.