Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Drops By 13.0%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,546,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.