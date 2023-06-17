G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

About G Medical Innovations

NASDAQ GMVD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Recommended Stories

