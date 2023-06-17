iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after buying an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

