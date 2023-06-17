iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.