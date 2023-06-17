Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 952,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Geox Stock Performance
Geox stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
About Geox
