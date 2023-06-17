Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declines By 13.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GGAL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 176,666 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
