Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declines By 13.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 176,666 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

