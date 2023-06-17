La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (LFDJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.