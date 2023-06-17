A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 12.6% in May

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,903 shares of company stock worth $1,029,053. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A10 Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

