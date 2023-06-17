Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Drops By 13.0%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,553,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,780.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,928 shares of company stock valued at $385,959. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
Inspirato Price Performance
Inspirato stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. Research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Featured Articles
