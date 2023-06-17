Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in May

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

CCI stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.43. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

