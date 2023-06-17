Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

