Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declines By 12.9%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $20.27 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

