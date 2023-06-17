Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF stock opened at $3,881.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,910.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4,156.19. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

