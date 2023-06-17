Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 80,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

