Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 839 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

