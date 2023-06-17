Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 527.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.