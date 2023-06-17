S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 200 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

