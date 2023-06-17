Charles K. Cohn Buys 19,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $73,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,622,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,002,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Price Performance

Nerdy stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.