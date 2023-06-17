111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $538.29 million during the quarter.

111 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.85 on Friday. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in 111 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 111 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

