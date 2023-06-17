John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 479.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

