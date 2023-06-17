Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

