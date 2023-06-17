DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003188 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $141.61 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

