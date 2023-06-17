Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $106.50.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

