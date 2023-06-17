Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

NYSE JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

