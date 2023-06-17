Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Posts Earnings Results

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TSE:SVB opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

