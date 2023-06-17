Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Posts Earnings Results

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of TSE:SVB opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
